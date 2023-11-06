Home > Overseas WATCH: Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza's Deir al-Balah Reuters Posted at Nov 06 2023 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Drone footage showed on Monday (November 6, 2023) wide-scale destruction caused to residential buildings in Gaza's Deir Al Balah. Israeli fighter jets struck 450 Hamas targets in Gaza, and troops seized a militant compound in the past 24 hours, Israel's military said on Monday, in attacks the enclave's health authorities said killed dozens of people. Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war since Hamas killed 1,400 people and seized more than 240 hostages on Oct. 7. A Reuters journalist in the Gaza Strip described the overnight bombardment from the air, ground and sea as one of the most intense since Israel launched its offensive in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on southern Israel a month ago. "We demand that you stop them from committing these crimes immediately," Abbas told Blinken, urging an "immediate ceasefire" from Israel. Palestinians were facing a war of "genocide and destruction," news agency WAFA quoted Abbas as saying. —Story from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: Israel Gaza Hamas war overseas