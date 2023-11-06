Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage showed on Monday (November 6, 2023) wide-scale destruction caused to residential buildings in Gaza's Deir Al Balah.

Israeli fighter jets struck 450 Hamas targets in Gaza, and troops seized a militant compound in the past 24 hours, Israel's military said on Monday, in attacks the enclave's health authorities said killed dozens of people.

Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war since Hamas killed 1,400 people and seized more than 240 hostages on Oct. 7.

A Reuters journalist in the Gaza Strip described the overnight bombardment from the air, ground and sea as one of the most intense since Israel launched its offensive in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on southern Israel a month ago.

"We demand that you stop them from committing these crimes immediately," Abbas told Blinken, urging an "immediate ceasefire" from Israel.

Palestinians were facing a war of "genocide and destruction," news agency WAFA quoted Abbas as saying. —Story from Reuters