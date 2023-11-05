Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp

Watch more on iWantTFC

A spokesman for the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Sunday that the Israeli military had struck a refugee camp overnight, killing at least 40 people, as calls by the Arab world for a ceasefire were rejected by the United States and Israel.

In a separate attack, 21 Palestinians from one family, including women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes targeting Gaza overnight, the health ministry said.

Reuters could not independently verify these accounts.

Gaza health officials said on Saturday more than 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 others hostage. —Story from Reuters