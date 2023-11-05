Massive blasts seen as Israeli air strikes hit Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli strikes heavily bombarded Gaza late on Saturday (November 4) as the territory saw numerous large blasts, fires and rising thick smoke.

A Reuters camera located in southern Israel captured around a dozen explosions across the border in Gaza in a 20 minute period shortly before midnight local time.

It was unclear what the targets of the bombardment were.

World and regional powers have failed to reach any consensus on how to deal with the escalating conflict in the four weeks since fighters from Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, burst over the border, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 others hostage.

Israel has since struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault, stirring global alarm at humanitarian conditions in the enclave, Gaza health officials said on Saturday, killing more than 9,488 Palestinians. —Story from Reuters