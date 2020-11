Trump campaign seeks recount in Wisconsin

Watch also in iWantTFC

The undecided presidential election entered a new phase Wednesday as former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the key swing state of Wisconsin. The Trump campaign, trailing in several key states that were too close to call, said that it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the vote count in Michigan, which could further delay when a victor can be declared.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien earlier said: "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results."

Election experts say fraud is very rare in U.S. voting.

The Trump campaign’s call for a recount in Wisconsin — a state President Donald Trump won by a small margin four years ago — came as his path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win reelection narrowed. By Wednesday afternoon, Biden was holding slim leads in several key states that, if they hold, could propel him to the critical Electoral College threshold and the presidency.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s elections chief, said on Wednesday the state's electoral officials were re-checking results after working through the night to count valid ballots.

"Wisconsin’s counting and reporting of unofficial results has gone according to law," she said in a statement. "Today, the Wisconsin Elections Commission staff will be standing ready to assist clerks as they start the process of triple-checking the results." With reports by Reuters and The New York Times