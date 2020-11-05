Home  >  Overseas

Thousands of protesters in US demand every vote to be counted

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2020 10:37 PM

Thousands of Americans take to the streets, demanding that every vote in the country's tight presidential race be counted.

That's as US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump launches legal actions to stop ballot counting while his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, inches closer to victory. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 5, 2020
