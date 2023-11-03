Toxic haze: Air pollution in New Delhi reaches 'severe' category

Watch more on iWantTFC

People in New Delhi woke up to a thick layer of toxic haze on Friday (November 3), with some schools ordered to be shut for two days as the air quality index (AQI) reached 480, entering the "severe" category, in several parts of the Indian capital.

Smog forms over Delhi every winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from crop stubble burning in neighbouring states, causing a surge in respiratory illnesses among the city's 20 million people.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is a danger to those with existing diseases.

New Delhi topped a real-time list on Friday of the world's most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir which put the India's capital's AQI at 611 in the 'hazardous' category. — Report from Reuters