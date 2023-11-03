Explosions in Gaza as Israeli offensive presses on

Watch more on iWantTFC

Explosions and flares lit up the Gaza sky on Thursday night (November 2) as Israel pressed ahead with their offensive against Hamas militants.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas for the worst assault on Jews since the Holocaust on Oct. 7 with a relentless onslaught in the Gaza Strip, however it does not appear to have an obvious endgame in sight.

Israel's ensuing bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people has killed at least 9,061 people, according to Gaza health authorities. — Report from Reuters