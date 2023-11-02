China says working with PH on rescue of its kidnapped nationals

Watch more on iWantTFC

China is working to maintain communication with the Philippines to push for investigation and the rescue of six kidnapped Chinese nationals, it foreign ministry said on Thursday (November 2).

China's embassy in the Philippines was working to confirm the situation, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular news conference in the Chinese capital.

Philippine authorities said earlier on Thursday the six Chinese nationals had been abducted on Monday (October 30) in an upscale neighbourhood in southern Metro Manila. Three other Filipino nationals had also been abducted and were released shortly afterwards.

Police anti-kidnapping chief Cosme Abrenica said the motive for this week's kidnapping was not known, and did not disclose the identities of the victims or give any details on their status in the Philippines. — Report from Reuters