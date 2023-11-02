Aerial footage show bushfires in Australia's Queensland

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aerial footage showed fires continuing to burn on Wednesday (November 1) through Australia's Queensland state.

Helicopters were seen dropping water onto the fire front as smoke plumes billowed across the charred landscape in the state’s Granite Belt region.

Queensland residents were ordered to evacuate their homes on Wednesday as bushfires burned out of control while firefighters, including those flown in from across the country and from neighboring New Zealand battled the blazes.

Australia faces a high-risk bushfire season after the onset of an El Nino weather event, associated with extreme events such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts. — Report from Reuters