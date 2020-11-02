Home  >  Overseas

Trump, Biden todo kampanya bago ang halalan sa Amerika

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 08:44 PM

Todo kampanya na ang mga kandidatong sina US President Donald Trump at dating Vice President Joe Biden sa huling araw bago ang US elections. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Lunes, 2 Nobyembre 2020

