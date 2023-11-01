Volcano on Russian Kamchatka peninsula spews ash, flames

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano on Russian Kamchatka peninsula spewed ashes up to almost 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles) above the sea, volcanologists said on Tuesday (October 31).

The trail of smoke protracted for some 365 kilometers (about 226.8 miles) to the southeast of volcano, the largest and most active on the peninsula.

The eruption may be dangerous for air traffic, volcanologists warned.

The normal life of the local population has not been affected with small amounts of ashes falling in several settlements, according to the regional emergency services reports.