Dark smoke rises over Gaza City

Large plumes of dark smoke rose over Gaza City on Wednesday (November 1) as Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave.

At least 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Wednesday. — Report from Reuters

A first group of injured evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a Qatari-mediated deal, Egyptian security sources said.

The evacuation followed another day of bloodshed in Gaza in which an Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed about 50 people in the Jabalia refugee camp, according to Palestinian health officials. —Story from Reuters