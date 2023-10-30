Home > Overseas At least 13 dead in India train crash Reuters Posted at Oct 30 2023 08:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The death toll from a train crash in southern India's Andhra Pradesh has risen to 13, a railway official said on Monday (October 30) as authorities looked through the mangled carriages to determine what caused the collision. The crash occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped on Sunday (October 30) because of a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train, officials have said. The railway ministry said a preliminary investigation found that "human error" that led to "overshooting of signal" by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train. The accident came months after India's state-run railway system suffered its worst crash in two decades when 292 people were killed. Indian Railways, the fourth largest rain network in the world, is undergoing a $30 billion transformation with new train and modern stations in the pipeline. — Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: India train accident overseas