DFA launches probe vs PH envoy to Brazil; help pours in for maltreated aide

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2020 11:49 PM

Financial and legal assistance poured in for the Filipino domestic helper who was maltreated by Philippine envoy to Brazil Marichu Mauro. 

This, after the Department of Foreign Affairs filed a formal complaint against the diplomat. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2020
