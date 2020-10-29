Home  >  Overseas

Did PH envoy to Brazil maltreat other employees?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2020 11:04 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte allowed the Department of Foreign Affairs to probe the country's ambassador to Brazil who maltreated her Filipina helper.

Brazilian authorities are also conducting an investigation to find out whether the envoy had also maltreated other employees. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 29, 2020
