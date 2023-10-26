Streets bare, shops closed amid manhunt for Maine shooter

Watch more on iWantTFC

Bare streets and shuttered shops in Lewiston on Thursday (October 26) as police search for a US Army reservist wanted for murdering 18 people and wounding 13 others.

The shooting attacks took place at a bowling alley and a bar. Police blocked off streets near the crime scene and some local businesses have not opened during the manhunt. Public school districts in the area canceled classes on Thursday and police urged residents to stay indoors.

In the expanding manhunt, police fanned out across southern Maine with an arrest warrant for Robert R. Card, a sergeant at a nearby US Army Reserve base who law enforcement officials said had been temporarily committed to a mental health facility over the summer.

