Maine's Department of Public Safety confirmed shooting incidents with "multiple casualties" on Wednesday (October 25) and named a person of interest in the investigation without providing additional details.

Department's commissioner, Mike Sauschuck, said during a briefing that hundreds of officer were working to locate the person responsible for what NBC News reported were 22 killings and dozens of wounded.

The Lewiston Police Department on Facebook identified a person of interest in the mass shooting at the bar and bowling alley as Robert Card, 40, saying he should be "considered armed and dangerous."

Police earlier posted three photographs of an unidentified suspect pointing what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle, in addition to a picture of a white SUV, asking the public for help in identifying either.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office also posted pictures of the suspect, a bearded man in a brown hoodie jacket and jeans holding a rifle in the firing position.

The Sun Journal, citing a Lewiston police spokesperson, reported shootings at three separate businesses: the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, and a Walmart distribution center.

In a Facebook post from Lewiston Police Card was named a person of interest in the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation.

The bowling alley is about four miles (6.5 km) north of the bar, and the distribution center is about a mile and a half (2.5 km) south of the bar.

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was "reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event" and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.

Lewiston is part of and about 56 km north of Maine's largest city, Portland.

