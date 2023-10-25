Pillar of smoke towers over Gaza City as Israel continues bombardment

Watch more on iWantTFC

Blasts hit Gaza City on Wednesday (October 25) as Israel continued its bombardment of the enclave.

A pair of large blasts hit the city around 4:23 PM (1323 GMT).

A total of 756 Palestinians, including 344 children, were killed in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

It said at least 6,546 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7, including 2,704 children.

The Israeli military has told people to leave the north of the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely-populated places in the world, and head south because it is safer. But air strikes have hit across the Hamas-ruled enclave. — Report from Reuters