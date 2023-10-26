People run, ambulances arrive as Maine mass shooting unfolds

Watch more on iWantTFC

People were seen running away from the site of a mass shooting in Maine on Wednesday (October 25), after a gunman opened fire at multiple locations in Lewiston and killed at least 22 people.

Video filmed by eyewitness Nichoel Wyman Arel also showed police officers frisking people around the scene, as paramedics loaded a person into an ambulance.

At least 50 to 60 were also wounded in the mass shootings at locations including a bowling alley and a bar, NBC News reported, citing a Lewiston police source.

The Lewiston Police Department on Facebook identified a person of interest in the mass shooting at the bar and bowling alley as Robert Card, 40, saying he should be "considered armed and dangerous".

