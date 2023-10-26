Once in a decade event': San Diego's SeaWorld welcomes rare emperor penguin chick

Watch more on iWantTFC

SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating the birth of a female emperor penguin chick for the first time since 2010, the aquarium and theme park announced on Wednesday.

The chick, who was born on September 12, had trouble breaking out of her thick shell initially, which staff later realized was due to a beak malformation, SeaWorld's birds curator Justin Brackett said. After several days observing her progress, staff made a small hole in the egg to help things along and the chick made her debut into the world.

"This is the most exciting thing we'll do all year, potentially all decade,” Brackett said.

The U.S. is finalizing protections for Antarctica’s emperor penguin under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently said the animal is at risk of extinction due to rising global temperatures and sea ice loss.

SeaWorld San Diego houses 17 Emperor penguins and says it is the only place in the western hemisphere outside of Antarctica where people can see the rare birds.

(Production: Jorge Garcia, Jane Ross)