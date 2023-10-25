Home  >  Overseas

US states sue Meta platforms for alleged addictive features harming kids' mental health

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 01:50 AM

Dozens of states in America are suing Facebook's parent company over allegation that Meta's practices harm the mental health of children. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2023
