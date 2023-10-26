Israel aims fire at southern Gaza, authorities say death toll tops 6,500

Watch more on iWantTFC

Residents in southern Gaza said the bombardment of the south intensified on Wednesday (October 25).

Gazans in Khan Younis stood by as an excavator worked to remove rubble from the site of an Israeli strike on a complex that housed ten residential buildings. The strike hit the area in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring many more. In all, authorities in Gaza say 6,546 Palestinians have died since Israeli strikes started on October 7.

Israel on Wednesday released footage of targets said to be used by the Hamas militant group being struck by missiles.

In a Telegram post, the Israeli army said the strikes were carried out on Tuesday (October 24) and infrastructure belonging to Hamas, such as tunnel shafts, military headquarters, weapons warehouses, as well as equipment like mortar launchers and anti-tank missile launchers had been destroyed.

Some of the targets destroyed had been creating “blockades that prevented Gazans from evacuating” to southern Gaza, added the Israeli army in their post.

(Production: Edward Baran)