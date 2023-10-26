Watch more on iWantTFC

Video released by Israel Defense Forces appears to show IDF fighter jets striking Hamas targets and Israeli Naval soldiers striking a surface-to-air missile launch post in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday (October 26) that over the past 24 hours, IDF fighter jets had struck over 250 Hamas "terror targets" in the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, "terror targets" included Hamas infrastructure, operational command centers, tunnel shafts, as well as rocket launchers placed in civilian areas, which the IDF claimed had fired towards Israeli territory throughout the war.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the locations or the dates when the videos were filmed. — Report from Reuters