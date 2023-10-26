China's youngest-ever crew of astronauts blasts off to space station

Watch more on iWantTFC

China sent three astronauts to the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday (October 26) as part of a crew rotation, in the sixth manned mission to the Chinese space station since 2021, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The spacecraft Shenzhou-17, or "Divine Vessel", and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, with its director declaring the launch “completely successful”.

Leading the six-month mission was former air force pilot Tang Hongbo, 48, who was on the first crewed mission to the space station in 2021. His fellow Shenzhou-17 crew members Tang Shengjie, 33, and Jiang Xinlin, 35 -- both travelling to space for the first time -- joined China's third batch of astronauts in September 2020.

The Shenzhou-17 astronauts will replace the Shenzhou-16 crew, who arrived at Tiangong at the end of May. The Shenzhou-16 crew, consisting of veteran astronaut Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, is scheduled to return to earth on October 31. — Report from Reuters