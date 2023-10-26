Watch more on iWantTFC

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he believes Israel has the rights to defend its citizens while protecting innocent civilians in Gaza who are victims of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Israel has to do everything in its power, as difficult as it is, to protect innocent civilians," Biden said during a press conference as part of a White House visit by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Biden said he believed one reason Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,400 people on Oct. 7, was to prevent normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israeli airstrikes in retaliation have killed over 6,500 people, the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said on Wednesday. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the casualty figures of either side.

Biden said he had "no notion" that the Palestinians were telling the truth about how many had been killed. "I'm sure innocents have been killed, and it's the price of waging a war."

Biden also said the region must prepare for the end of the Israeli-Hamas conflict and "what comes next." and that the U.S. maintained its position on a "two-state solution" for Israelis and Palestinians.

Biden also expressed concern about "extremist settlers" attacking Palestinians in the West Bank, accusing them of adding fuel to fire.

"They're attacking Palestinians in places that they're entitled to be," he said.

(Production: Pavithra George)