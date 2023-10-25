Pope Francis urges release of hostages, entry of humanitarian aid in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pope Francis on Wednesday (October 25) renewed his calls for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza Strip.

"I am always thinking about the grave situation in Palestine and Israel. I encourage the release of hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza," he said during his weekly audience.

Francis also said that on Friday (October 27), he will lead a special prayer for peace in St. Peter's Basilica, in what he said last week would be "a day of fasting, prayers, penance." — Report from Reuters