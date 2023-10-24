Watch more on iWantTFC

A Louisiana "super fog" led to a pile-up of 158 cars just west of New Orleans on Monday (October 23) that killed seven people, injured at least 25 and left a string of crumbled and charred vehicles on a bridge over Lake Maurepas, officials said.

At least one vehicle went over the edge and lay sideways in the water, pictures posted by the Louisiana State Police showed. The search for victims from the chain-reaction accident continued for hours after the crash, the state police said on Facebook.

A fire broke out in part of the crash scene, forcing emergency responders to off-load hazardous materials from a tanker truck, the state police said. The accident closed Interstate 55 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Local media labeled the conditions a "super fog," which the National Weather Service describes as a mixture of smoke and moisture released from damp smoldering organic material, during which visibility is lowered to less than 10 feet (3 meters).

(Production: Vinaya K, Scott Dill)