Hamas release 2 more hostages

The armed wing of the Hamas militant group said on Monday (October 23) it had released two Israeli women on health grounds as sources said the United States had advised Israel to hold off on a ground assault in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt's Al Qahera news station showed footage of two captives being transferred to ambulances at Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt. A source said they were elderly Israelis, identified by Israeli media as Nurit Cooper and Yocheved Lifshitz.

"We decided to release them for humanitarian and poor health grounds," Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the armed wing, said on Telegram.

They were freed following the release of an American woman and her daughter on Friday. All four were among more than 200 people Hamas gunmen took hostage in an Oct. 7 cross-border assault in which they killed 1,400 people.

Israel's Channel 12 said on Monday that the third and fourth