Children, families flee as airstrike hits Gaza neighborhood

Families with children were seen fleeing the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City on Monday (October 23) after an Israeli airstrike hit the area.

More than a million people lived in the north of the Gaza Strip, and hundreds of thousands have gone southwards to cram into temporary refuges despite unremitting air and artillery strikes also hitting the southern areas they have fled to.

Some 4,650 Palestinians have been killed in the bombardment according to the Hamas-run health authorities in the enclave, as strikes appeared to intensify, with 266 people killed over 24 hours including 117 children.

(Production: Motasem Mortaga, Hassan Hamuda, Imad Creidi)