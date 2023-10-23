2 trains collide in Bangladesh, killing at least 13

Watch more on iWantTFC

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured on Monday (October 23) after two trains collided in Bangladesh, police said.

A passenger train crashed into a freight train in Bhairab, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) northeast of the capital Dhaka.

Local police chief, Rasel Sheikh told media that at least 17 bodies have been recovered from the scene, rising the death toll from 13 initially reported.

Authorities said the freight train smashed into the passenger train from behind, damaging two coaches.

