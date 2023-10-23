Israel hits at least 320 targets in Gaza in 24 hours, says IDF

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli military said on Monday morning (October 23) that in the past 24 hours it had struck at least 320 targets in Gaza, including a tunnel housing Hamas fighters, and dozens of command and lookout posts.

Footage released by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) purportedly shows aerials of various targets hit in Gaza overnight.

IDF and the Israel Security Authority (ISA) said that it destroyed sites "liable to endanger the troops who are preparing on the Gaza periphery for a ground manoeuvre" as well as dozens of mortar and anti-tank missile launcher positions.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the videos were taken.

Palestinian media reported that the Israeli attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip's centre and north. A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed several Palestinians and wounded others, according to media reports.

As Palestinians await an anticipated Israeli ground operation into Gaza, the United Nations warned that civilians were running out of places to seek shelter. — Report from Reuters