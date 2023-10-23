Israel bombs Hamas missile launcher sites near kindergarten, schools

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli army said on Sunday (October 22) strikes against targets in Gaza, including several missile launch sites near schools and a mosque, were continuing.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released aerial footage of several blasts at various compounds, as well as photographs indicating their target sites in Gaza near a kindergarten, schools, a mosque and a United Nations building.

In a Telegram post, the IDF claimed that the Hamas militant group has been 'exploiting civilians' and 'deliberately fires its rockets at Israeli civilians.'

Reuters was not able to independently verify information and still photographs provided by the Israeli army.