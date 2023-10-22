Hamas hostage has severed arm, father shows video

Watch more on iWantTFC

The father of one of the Hamas hostages being held in Gaza on Sunday (October 22) showed the media a video of his badly injured son being loaded on a truck with a number of other men.

Jon Polin, father of 23-year old Hersh Goldberg-Polin, taken into Gaza on Oct. 7 while he was taking part to a music festival, identified his son in the video, which showed him with a severed left arm amputated mounting a white truck.

"You can probably imagine that’s a video that nobody wants to see of their loved one. Despite that, I’ve watched dozens of times, maybe hundreds of times and in a really confusing way I watch it and I take some strength from it. He’s in shock. I know my son and I see it, he’s in shock, which you’d expect. But I take some strength from seeing that he walked on his own legs, under his own strength, and then with his weak hand, he happens to be a lefty, that’s his dominant arm, or was his dominant arm. He’s able with his weak right hand to pull himself up into the truck and given that he had just spent an hour and a half under heavy gunfire and grenade fire and watched one of his best friend get killed and many others, I take some strength that he looks like he’s in some level of control and I hope that I am right. I hope that he has the physical and mental fortitude to keep on fighting.”

After describing the moments before his son was abducted and taken away, Polin, a U.S. citizen, called for action and answers from officials.

Israeli forces readying a ground assault have pummeled the 45-km (28-mile) strip since Hamas militants rampaged through Israeli towns on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and seizing more than 200 hostages.