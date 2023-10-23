Home > Overseas China releases own video of sea collision in West Philippine Sea Reuters Posted at Oct 23 2023 11:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Chinese coast guard released videos on Sunday (October 22) showing its vessel blocking a Philippine boat supplying forces in the West Philippine Sea. China's coast guard said in a statement the Philippine vessel had ignored repeated warnings, crossed the bow of the Chinese ship and "deliberately provoked trouble," causing the collision. Manila responded by condemning "in the strongest degree" the "dangerous blocking maneuvers" of the Chinese vessel. WATCH: Philippine Coast Guard releases video of sea collisions Chinese moves to block resupply mission cause collision: task force Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis. (Production: Xihao Jiang) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber china, chinese coast guard, west philippine sea, beijing, ayungin shoal, anc promo Read More: china chinese coast guard west philippine sea beijing ayungin shoal anc promo