The Chinese coast guard released videos on Sunday (October 22) showing its vessel blocking a Philippine boat supplying forces in the West Philippine Sea.

China's coast guard said in a statement the Philippine vessel had ignored repeated warnings, crossed the bow of the Chinese ship and "deliberately provoked trouble," causing the collision.

Manila responded by condemning "in the strongest degree" the "dangerous blocking maneuvers" of the Chinese vessel.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis.

