Police drone shows Kharkiv postal center after missile strike

Ukraine police released drone images on Sunday (October 22) showing a large hole in the roof of a postal logistics center after authorities said a Russian missile had killed six and injured 17.

Reuters was able to confirm the location and the date of the footage from the building structure and mail trucks seen in the video which matched the satellite imagery and corroborating Reuters reporting from the site.

All the dead and injured were postal employees, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Police said the workers did not have time to run to a shelter, because the siren sounded a second before impact. —Story from Reuters