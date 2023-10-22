Fires seen on Israel-Lebanon border, Gaza braces for more attacks

Watch more on iWantTFC

Fires were seen burning on Sunday (October 22) in a forest near Israel’s border with Lebanon, as Israeli military activity continued in the region.

Israel on Sunday said it would intensify its attacks in northern Gaza, as Washington pledged more air defenses to the Mideast in response to recent attacks on U.S. troops in the region.

Israel started its "total siege" of Gaza after an Oct. 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, in a shock rampage that has traumatized Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday (October 21) that Israel's air and missile strikes in retaliation had killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, with more than a million of the tiny territory's 2.3 million people displaced. —Story from Reuters