Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (October 19) that Israel will deal harsh blows to its enemies, during his meeting with the Golani Brigade at the border with Gaza.

"We are going to win with full force," he told the Israeli military infantry brigade as he travelled to meet those stationed at the border.

Earlier, Netanyahu said the attack from Gaza by Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, which killed 1,400 people in Israel, was aimed at derailing attempts to establish a wider peace in the region.

In northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, Israeli army shelled towards Lebanese lands as rockets were launched from the other side.

The military said at least 20 rockets and an anti-tank missile had been fired from Lebanon and that its forces were retaliating with artillery.

(Production: Avi Ohayun, Roleen Tafakji)