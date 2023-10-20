Watch more on iWantTFC

Israel on Friday (October 20) released video footage of night attacks across Gaza, saying it hit over a hundred operational targets of 'terrorist organization' in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, the Israeli army said it destroyed tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters, including eliminating a target that was in the naval force of the Hamas group.

Israel has pounded Gaza with air strikes and put the enclave's 2.3 million people under siege after Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns and kibbutzes on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 Israelis and taking scores of hostages.

(Production: K Vinaya, Juarawee Kittisilpa)