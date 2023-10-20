Hundreds rally in NY for release of Israeli hostages in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in New York City's Times Square on Thursday (October 19) to demand the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 deadly attack on Israel.

This protest in Times Square was organized by the nonprofit Israeli American Council, which represents Israeli Americans in the US Speakers including US Senator Chuck Schumer, the first Jewish Senate majority leader in history, vowed to stand with Israel and fight back against Hamas.

At the rally, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, criticized UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' planned visit to the Rafah border crossing from Egypt to Gaza on Friday (October 20).

(Production: Aleks Michalska, Ivan Romero)