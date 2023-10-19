Dashcam video shows Hamas gunmen shooting at Israel music festival

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dashcam video released on Thursday (October 19) showed heavily armed Hamas fighters firing at people at the site of the Nature Party music festival, which was among the first targets of the militiants' surprise attack on October 7.

Hamas fighters could be seen aiming their weapons to the left of site (not appearing on camera) and shooting at fleeing festival goers, urging each other to save ammunition.

The location of the videos was verified by road signs and road layouts which matched verified drone footage filmed at the same location and satellite imagery. The same cars are also visible in the verified drone footage showing aftermath of the site.

Thousands attended the trance music festival near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza from which Hamas launched its attack, killing 260 people and taking dozens hostage.

(Production: Anna Lubowicka, Zainab Elhaj)