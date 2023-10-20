Watch more on iWantTFC

A Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Palestinian health officials said.

Gaza's Hamas-run government media office said 18 Christian Palestinians were killed. There was no word from the church on any final death toll.

The Israeli military said a part of the church was damaged in a strike on a militant command center and it was reviewing the incident.

Palestinian officials said at least 500 Muslims and Christians had taken shelter in the church from Israeli bombardments.

The Orthodox Church said in a statement: "The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli air strike that has struck its church compound in the city of Gaza." — Report from Reuters