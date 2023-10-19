Several Palestinian babies buried after Israeli strike hits Khan Younis home

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several Palestinian babies were laid to rest on Thursday (Oct 19) after an Israeli strike hit their house in Khan Younis.

The bombardment knocked down a three-level building where the babies, their mothers and their grandmother were staying. Some 12 people were killed.

As the people gathered to bury the bodies, one was seen kissing the baby for the last time. Others were crying and grieving on the side.

The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since Oct 7, following an attack on Israel by Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas gunmen. —Story from Reuters