Palestinian child dug out from rubble following airstrike

Palestinians rescued children trapped under the rubble on Wednesday (October 19), after an Israeli strike hit a house in Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

The children, who were still covered with their blankets, patiently waited, while others cried as they were being rescued.

The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since Oct 7. —Story from Reuters