Israel demands release of hostages, won't stop aid into Gaza from Egypt

Israel will not stop aid entering Gaza from Egypt but supplies will not be allowed into the enclave from the Israeli side, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

"Regarding the captives, I clarified three things for (U.S) President (Joe) Biden: First, I demanded the return of our captives, and we are working together for their return in every way possible. Second, until their return, we demand Red Cross visits for our captives. Third, we will not allow humanitarian assistance in the form of food and medicines from our territory to the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu said in Hebrew.



Biden had called for the easing of a crisis in Gaza with the U.N. warning of a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Netanyahu said Israel was taking this decision after a request from Biden, but added that Israel would continue the blockade of humanitarian aid from Israel into Gaza, as long as Israeli hostages are not returned.

Egypt, the only state apart from Israel to share a border with the Gaza Strip, has been stockpiling aid on its side of the border, but trucks have been unable to cross amid Israel's heavy airstrikes in its war with Hamas.

(Production: Lara Afghani)