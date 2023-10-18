Explosions rock Israeli side of Lebanon border

Watch more on iWantTFC

Explosions hit the Israeli side of the Lebanon border on Wednesday (October 18), a day after Israel exchanged fire with Hezbollah and fighting with Hamas in Gaza entered its 12th day.

Large plumes of smoke rose over destroyed buildings, following blasts across the border area.

Violence escalated on the Lebanese border on Tuesday (October 17) with five fighters from Lebanon's heavily armed Hezbollah group killed during operations against Israel, security sources in Lebanon said.

In the most serious flare-up at the frontier in 17 years, Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israeli forces have traded fire almost daily since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and Israel responded with fierce air strikes on Gaza. — Report from Reuters