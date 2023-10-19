Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage over Gaza City shows people searching for survivors amongst the rubble and the dust of a building destroyed by an Israeli strike on Wednesday (October 18), after days of continuous Israeli bombardment of the enclave.

One man stumbles over the broken masonry to carry a woman pulled out of the rubble to a lone ambulance far down the street.

Health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died in Israel's 11-day bombardment that began after a Hamas October 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,400 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages.

The fighting has raised fears of a widening war in the Middle East. The United States has sent aircraft carriers to support Israel, while allies of Hamas including Iran and Tehran's Lebanese proxy Hezbollah have vowed to respond to a planned Israeli ground invasion of Gaza.

(Production: Lara Afghani)