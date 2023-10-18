Putin filmed in China accompanied by officers with Russian nuclear briefcase

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rare footage was shown on Wednesday (October 18) of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing accompanied by officers carrying the so-called nuclear briefcase which can be used to order a nuclear strike.

Video released by state media showed Putin walking to a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping surrounded by security and followed by two Russian naval officers in uniform each carrying a briefcase. The camera zooms in on one of the briefcases.

Russia's nuclear briefcase is traditionally carried by a naval officer. Known as the "Cheget" (named after Mount Cheget in the Caucasus Mountains), the briefcase is with the president at all times but is rarely filmed.

"There are certain suitcases without which no trip of Putin's is complete," the Kremlin correspondents of state news agency RIA said in a post. —Story from Reuters