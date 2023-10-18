Home > Overseas Israeli troops in position near Gaza border Reuters Posted at Oct 18 2023 03:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israeli troops stationed near Israel Gaza border on Wednesday (October 18) on the day US President Joe Biden is expected in the country. A strike on a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, deepening tensions in the Middle East and raising the stakes for Biden as he flies to Israel on Wednesday to signal support for its war against Hamas. Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority's health minister accusing Israel of causing a "massacre". Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility. Fury erupts after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds Hamas says Israeli threat of ground invasion 'doesn't scare us' Calls mount to let aid in to besieged Gaza Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC ANC promo Israel IsraelHamas