Hamas has no regard for Palestinian lives, Israeli PM tells US president

U.S. President Joe Biden met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks on the Gaza crisis on Wednesday (October 18) and continued to pledge solidarity with Israel's war against Hamas.

During the meeting in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu told Biden Israel would do everything it could to avoid harming civilians but said Hamas had no regard for Palestinian lives.

Biden said the United States would "continue to have Israel's back."

Biden had been due to meet Egyptian and Palestinian leaders in Jordan but the talks were cancelled following an air strike on a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people. Both sides deny responsibility and blame the other. — Report from Reuters