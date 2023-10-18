Watch more on iWantTFC



Riyad Mansour, the representative of Palestinians to the United Nations, urged US President Joe Biden to tell Israel “enough is enough” and to help stop the “carnage against the Palestinian people” on Tuesday (October 17).

Mansour's comments come after about 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other.

Palestinians, including children, wounded in an Israeli bombardment are treated in a hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 17, 2023. Haitham Imad, EPA-EFE

The blast was the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched a bombing campaign to retaliate for an Oct. 7 Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities that killed 1,300 people. The strip is 45 km-long enclave and home to 2.3 million people.

Speaking alongside delegates from the Arab Group, Mansour also said Jordan has canceled a summit it was to host in Amman on Wednesday (October 18) with Biden and the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to discuss the situation in Gaza, adding Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier canceled and went back to Ramallah.

